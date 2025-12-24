Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 8:56AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 855 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Santa Clarita to Granada

Hills to near Santa Monica. Movement was east to northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Van Nuys…

North Hollywood…

Encino…

Universal City…

Santa Clarita…

Burbank…

Beverly Hills…

Hollywood…

Northridge…

Santa Monica…

Griffith Park…

Woodland Hills…

Chatsworth…

Bel Air…

Sylmar…

Hancock Park…

Studio City…

West Hollywood…

Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass…

and Sunland.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.