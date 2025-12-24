Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 8:29AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 8:29 am

At 827 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Santa Clarita to Porter
Ranch to Malibu. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Eastern Malibu…
Van Nuys…
North Hollywood…
Encino…
Chatsworth…
Woodland Hills…
Santa Clarita…
Beverly Hills…
Northridge…
Santa Monica…
Hollywood…
Bel Air…
Sylmar…
Studio City…
West Hollywood…
Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass…
Pacific Palisades…
Porter Ranch…
Topanga State Park…
and Century City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

