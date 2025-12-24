Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 7:35PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 729 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
showers and thunderstorm between Goleta and Santa Barbara, moving
northeast at 25 to 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Although
unlikely, a brief spin up tornado is possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted could include…
Santa Barbara…
Montecito…
Isla Vista…
Goleta…
Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…
Hope Ranch…
Mission Canyon…
Santa Barbara Airport…
and Lake Cachuma.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.