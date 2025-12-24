Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 7:35PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 729 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

showers and thunderstorm between Goleta and Santa Barbara, moving

northeast at 25 to 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Although

unlikely, a brief spin up tornado is possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted could include…

Santa Barbara…

Montecito…

Isla Vista…

Goleta…

Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…

Hope Ranch…

Mission Canyon…

Santa Barbara Airport…

and Lake Cachuma.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.