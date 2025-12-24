Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 5:53PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 548 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
showers and thunderstorms across western Santa Barbara county,
moving northeast at 25 to 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Although
unlikely, a brief spin up tornado is possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations potentially impacted include… Santa Maria…Lompoc…
Point Conception… Santa Ynez… Solvang… Vandenberg Space Force
Base… El Capitan State Beach… Orcutt… Los Alamos… Refugio
State Beach… Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park… Buellton…
Sisquoc… Figueroa Mountain… Vandenberg Village… Lake
Cachuma… Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass… and Mission Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.