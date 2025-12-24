Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 5:17AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 517 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

capable of producing a waterspout that may be moving over land now

or within a few minutes over Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park,

or 9 miles southwest of Santa Ynez, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Waterspouts and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Ynez…

Solvang…

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…

and Buellton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.