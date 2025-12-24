Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 5:13AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Luis Obispo, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

San Luis Obispo…

Atascadero…

Santa Margarita…

and Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.