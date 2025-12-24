Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 5:06AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 505 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Los Alamos, or 10 miles west of Santa Ynez, moving northeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Los Alamos…
and Buellton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.