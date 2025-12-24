Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 4:45AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 444 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
capable of producing a waterspout that if develops would move over
land near Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, or 8 miles east of
Point Conception, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Waterspouts and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs
and blow around unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.