Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 11:57PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1157 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Camarillo, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. While not immediately likely, a

brief weak tornado is possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Oxnard…

Camarillo…

Santa Paula…

Somis…

and El Rio.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.