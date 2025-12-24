Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 11:32PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1131 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of convective

showers near Port Hueneme, or near Oxnard, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. While not immediately likely, a

brief weak tornado is possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Oxnard…

Camarillo…

Port Hueneme…

and Naval Base Ventura County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.