Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 10:33PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1032 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Fillmore, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Piru…

Castaic Lake…

Pyramid Lake…

and Interstate 5 over the Grapevine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.