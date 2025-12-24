Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued December 24 at 7:56AM PST until December 24 at 8:30AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 752 AM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 miles northeast of Fillmore to near Chatsworth to

Topanga State Park, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public and these widespread damaging wind gusts have been

observed by several weather stations.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Widespread wind damage is

reported. There has been trees and powerlines reported down

in Moorpark, and several areas elswhere inside the warning.

Locations impacted include…

Thousand Oaks…

Simi Valley…

North Hollywood…

Encino…

Woodland Hills…

Malibu…

Agoura Hills…

Van Nuys…

Chatsworth…

Santa Clarita…

Beverly Hills…

Northridge…

Santa Monica…

Hollywood…

Sylmar…

Studio City…

Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass…

Pacific Palisades…

Porter Ranch…

and Brentwood.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

observed wind gusts For your protection move to an interior room on

the lowest floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.