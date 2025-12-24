Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued December 24 at 7:26AM PST until December 24 at 8:30AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 726 AM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Fillmore to near Thousand Oaks to Malibu, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Thousand Oaks…

Simi Valley…

North Hollywood…

Encino…

Woodland Hills…

Malibu…

Agoura Hills…

Van Nuys…

Chatsworth…

Santa Clarita…

Beverly Hills…

Northridge…

Santa Monica…

Hollywood…

Moorpark…

Sylmar…

Studio City…

Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass…

Pacific Palisades…

and Porter Ranch.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.