Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued December 24 at 6:53AM PST until December 24 at 8:30AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Ventura County in southwestern California…

Northwestern Los Angeles County in southwestern California…

* Until 830 AM PST.

* At 652 AM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Santa Paula to near Camarillo to 6 miles south

of Point Mugu, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Thousand Oaks…

Simi Valley…

Camarillo…

Fillmore…

North Hollywood…

Encino…

Woodland Hills…

Malibu…

Agoura Hills…

Van Nuys…

Chatsworth…

Santa Clarita…

Beverly Hills…

Northridge…

Santa Monica…

Hollywood…

Moorpark…

Santa Paula…

Point Mugu State Park…

and Sylmar.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.