Flood Warning issued December 24 at 9:01AM PST until December 25 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard CA has issued

a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California…

Ventura River At Foster Park affecting Ventura County.

For the Ventura River…including Foster Park…Minor flooding is

forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Ventura River at Foster Park.

* WHEN…Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS…At 19.1 feet, Ventura river begins to flood the Ventura

Beach RV Resort.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:40 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 15.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate around flood stage with a

maximum value of 18.6 feet this afternoon.

– Flood stage is 17.6 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

18.2 feet on 01/05/2023.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by later today.late tonight at 400

AM PST.