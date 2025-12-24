Flood Warning issued December 24 at 5:30PM PST until December 25 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California, including the following

counties, Central and Northern Los Angeles, Central and Northern

Ventura, and East-Central Santa Barbara.

* WHEN…Until 600 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several

structures are flooded. Numerous roads remain closed due to

flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from

earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and

may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing

water. It will take several hours for all the water from the

earlier rain to work through local drainage systems in urban

areas. Local media have reported water rescues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 530 PM PST, widespread flooding, rock slides, and mud

slides were ongoing.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Simi Valley, Fillmore, Acton, Ojai, Wrightwood, Santa

Clarita, Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys,

Encino, North Hollywood, Burbank, Universal City, Beverly

Hills, Hollywood, Griffith Park, Lancaster, Palmdale and

Pasadena.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and

possibly debris flows.