Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 9:37AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 937 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that moderate to heavy rain was continuing to fall. The Conejo Creek
at Ridge View has rapidly risen above flood stage and has reached
minor flood stage. There is the possibility for the river to
continue rising, and a crest at moderate stage cannot be ruled out.
Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and mud
slides.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides and mud
slides.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Camarillo, Malibu, Woodland Hills,
Agoura Hills, Chatsworth, Northridge, Encino, Van Nuys, Santa
Monica, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Universal City, Hollywood,
Burbank, Griffith Park, Pasadena and Alhambra.
Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and
possibly debris flows.