Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 9:37AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 937 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that moderate to heavy rain was continuing to fall. The Conejo Creek

at Ridge View has rapidly risen above flood stage and has reached

minor flood stage. There is the possibility for the river to

continue rising, and a crest at moderate stage cannot be ruled out.

Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and mud

slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides and mud

slides.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Camarillo, Malibu, Woodland Hills,

Agoura Hills, Chatsworth, Northridge, Encino, Van Nuys, Santa

Monica, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Universal City, Hollywood,

Burbank, Griffith Park, Pasadena and Alhambra.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and

possibly debris flows.