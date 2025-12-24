Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 8:56AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

West Central Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until noon PST.

* At 856 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Montecito, Point Conception,

Carpinteria, Solvang, Isla Vista, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio

State Beach, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Summerland,

Rincon Point, La Conchita, Goleta, Buellton, Lake Cachuma, Highway

154 over San Marcos Pass, Santa Barbara Airport and Hope Ranch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.