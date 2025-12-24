Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 7:04AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Los Angeles County in southwestern California…

Northeastern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until noon PST.

* At 704 AM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain,

rockslides, mudslides, and washed out roadways across the warned

area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding including mudslides, rockslides,

landslides, and washed out roadways.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Clarita, eastern Lockwood Valley, Pyramid Lake, Interstate 5

over the Grapevine, Castaic Lake, Lake Piru, Gorman, Highway 138

between Quail Lake and Lancaster, Alamo Mountain and Frazier

Mountain.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and

possibly debris flows.