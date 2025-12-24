Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 7:03AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Los Angeles County in southwestern California…

Southeastern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until noon PST.

* At 703 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. The expected rainfall

rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to

1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Camarillo, Malibu, Woodland Hills,

Agoura Hills, Chatsworth, Northridge, Encino, Van Nuys, Santa

Monica, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Universal City, Hollywood,

Burbank, Griffith Park, Pasadena and Alhambra.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.