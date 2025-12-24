Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 6:59AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern including the Interstate 5 Corridor in Los Angeles

County in southwestern California…

Northern Ventura County Mountains in southwestern California…

* Until noon PST.

* At 659 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 1

hour. Significant flooding is already occurring. Landslides and

mudslides have already been reported.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Landslides

and mudslides are likely and have been reported.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Clarita, Lockwood Valley, Alamo Mountain, Frazier Mountain,

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman, Pyramid Lake, Lake Piru,

Castaic Lake, Reyes Peak, Highway 138 between Quail Lake and

Lancaster and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa

Barbara County line.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and

possibly debris flows.