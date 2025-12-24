Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 6:35AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until noon PST.

* At 635 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. The expected rainfall

rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Rock

slides and mud slides.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Isla Vista, Goleta, Mission Canyon, Highway 154 over San Marcos

Pass, Old Man Mountain.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and

possibly debris flows.