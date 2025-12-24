Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 6:35AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until noon PST.
* At 635 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. The expected rainfall
rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Rock
slides and mud slides.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Isla Vista, Goleta, Mission Canyon, Highway 154 over San Marcos
Pass, Old Man Mountain.
Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and
possibly debris flows.