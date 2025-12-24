Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 6:35AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Portions of Central and Northern Ventura County in southwestern

California…

* Until noon PST.

* At 635 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The

expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Rock

slides and mud slides.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Fillmore, Ojai, Santa Paula, Rose Valley, Highway 33 between

Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road, Meiners Oaks, Topatopa Peak,

Reyes Peak and Lake Casitas.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and

possibly debris flows.