Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 6:09AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

Northern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until noon PST.

* At 609 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Buellton, Sisquoc, Figueroa

Mountain, Lake Cachuma, Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the

Cuyama Valley, Big Pine Mountain and Mission Hills.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and

possibly debris flows.