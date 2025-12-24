Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 6:09AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…
Northern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until noon PST.
* At 609 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Buellton, Sisquoc, Figueroa
Mountain, Lake Cachuma, Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the
Cuyama Valley, Big Pine Mountain and Mission Hills.
Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and
possibly debris flows.