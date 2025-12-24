Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 6:03AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 603 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned

area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour.

Significant flooding is

already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reports and Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas. Rockslides and mudslides

are possible or already occuring.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Simi Valley, Ventura, Fillmore, Ojai, Chatsworth, Moorpark, Santa

Paula, Rose Valley, Ventura Harbor, Topatopa Peak, Somis, El Rio,

Meiners Oaks, Piru, Lake Piru, Reyes Peak, Lake Casitas and

Solimar Beach.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides and mudslides.