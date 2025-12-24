Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 5:45AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until noon PST Wednesday.

* At 545 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 1

hour. Significant flooding is

already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reports and Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Simi Valley, Ventura, Fillmore, Ojai, Chatsworth, Moorpark, Santa

Paula, Rose Valley, Ventura Harbor, Topatopa Peak, Somis, El Rio,

Meiners Oaks, Piru, Lake Piru, Reyes Peak, Lake Casitas and

Solimar Beach.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides and mudslides.