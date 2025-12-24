Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 2:54PM PST until December 24 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…THIS IS A DANGEROUS FLOODING SITUATION FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS
ANGELES COUNTY…
At 254 PM PST, Numerous flash floods, mud slides, and rock slides
have been reported. This is a dangerous flooding situation in Los
Angeles County. Even where rain has become lighter in intensity,
flooding will likely continue and additional rainfall could worsen
the flooding.
Additionally, there is the possibility for the Santa Clara River at
Piru to exceed minor flood stage this evening. While uncertain, if
the river were to flood, then flooding along Torrey Road bridge
would become hazardous. Other smaller creeks, rivers, and streams
across the warning area will also have the potential to experience
flooding.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides.
SOURCE…Reported by public, broadcast media, and law
enforcement.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Mud
slides and rock slides.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Simi Valley, Fillmore, Acton, Ojai, Wrightwood, Santa Clarita,
Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, Encino, North
Hollywood, Burbank, Universal City, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
Griffith Park, Lancaster, Palmdale and Pasadena.
Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and
possibly debris flows.