Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 2:54PM PST until December 24 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…THIS IS A DANGEROUS FLOODING SITUATION FOR A LARGE PORTION OF LOS

ANGELES COUNTY…

At 254 PM PST, Numerous flash floods, mud slides, and rock slides

have been reported. This is a dangerous flooding situation in Los

Angeles County. Even where rain has become lighter in intensity,

flooding will likely continue and additional rainfall could worsen

the flooding.

Additionally, there is the possibility for the Santa Clara River at

Piru to exceed minor flood stage this evening. While uncertain, if

the river were to flood, then flooding along Torrey Road bridge

would become hazardous. Other smaller creeks, rivers, and streams

across the warning area will also have the potential to experience

flooding.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides.

SOURCE…Reported by public, broadcast media, and law

enforcement.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Mud

slides and rock slides.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Simi Valley, Fillmore, Acton, Ojai, Wrightwood, Santa Clarita,

Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, Encino, North

Hollywood, Burbank, Universal City, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

Griffith Park, Lancaster, Palmdale and Pasadena.

Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and

possibly debris flows.