Flash Flood Warning issued December 24 at 11:55AM PST until December 24 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central and Northern Los Angeles County in southwestern California…
Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 600 PM PST Wednesday.
* At 1155 AM PST, heavy rain has occurred and caused significant
flooding, rock slides, and mud slides. Moderate rain will continue
through early evening, causing dangerous, life-threating
conditions to continue.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides.
SOURCE…Reported by public, broadcast media, and law
enforcement.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Mud
slides and rock slides.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Simi Valley, Fillmore, Acton, Ojai, Wrightwood, Santa Clarita,
Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, Encino, North
Hollywood, Burbank, Universal City, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
Griffith Park, Lancaster, Palmdale and Pasadena.
Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and
possibly debris flows.