High Wind Warning issued December 23 at 12:19PM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South to southeast winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging gusts

up to 70 mph likely, except up to 80 mph in the mountains and

foothills.

* WHERE…All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the

mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and

the Antelope Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds are likely with this powerful Atmospheric

River storm, with widespread downed trees and powerlines likely,

as well as the potential for power outages and property damage.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Mountain roadways and passes will be especially dangerous,

including the busy Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. The

combination of strong winds and moist soils will increase the risk

for downed trees.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive. Secure loose outdoor objects that could be blown around or

damaged by the wind.