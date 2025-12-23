High Wind Warning issued December 23 at 12:19PM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South to southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts
up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands,
Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands, and Western
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds are likely with this powerful Atmospheric
River storm, with widespread downed trees and powerlines likely,
as well as the potential for power outages and property damage.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
The combination of strong winds and moist soils will increase the
risk for downed trees.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.