Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 6:09PM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South to southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to 55

mph likely.

* WHERE…Most coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura

counties.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 3 PM PST Thursday. Winds are expected

to peak in most areas Tuesday night into Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. There

will be the risk of downed trees, especially considering the very

wet soils that will occur this week. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.