Wind Advisory issued December 18 at 12:34AM PST until December 18 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Southern Ventura
County Mountains, Western Antelope Valley Foothills, and Western
San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.