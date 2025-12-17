Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 7:25AM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San

Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area,

Lake Casitas, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains,

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Western San Fernando Valley,

and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.