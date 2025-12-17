Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 6:35PM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.