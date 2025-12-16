Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 12:54PM PST until December 18 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Thursday, strongest
Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.