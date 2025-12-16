Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 12:54PM PST until December 18 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Interior mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa

Barbara Counties, as well as the eastern Santa Ynez Range and

Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.