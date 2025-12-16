Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 12:54PM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills.

* WHERE…Most valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well

as the San Susana Mountains, Santa Monica Mountains, and the

Malibu Coast.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.