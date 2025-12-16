Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 10:30PM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San
Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area,
Lake Casitas, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Western San Fernando Valley,
and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.