Dense Fog Advisory issued December 14 at 12:12AM PST until December 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ventura County
Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.