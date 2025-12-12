Dense Fog Advisory issued December 12 at 7:56PM PST until December 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast, San Luis Obispo
County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, and Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.