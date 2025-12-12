Dense Fog Advisory issued December 12 at 7:56PM PST until December 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Palos Verdes Hills, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central
Coast, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Ventura
County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.