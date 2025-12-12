Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued December 12 at 7:56PM PST until December 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 7:56 pm

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Palos Verdes Hills, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central
Coast, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Ventura
County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.