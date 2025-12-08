Wind Advisory issued December 8 at 12:11AM PST until December 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.