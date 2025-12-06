Skip to Content
Beach Hazards Statement issued December 6 at 1:55AM PST until December 6 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Tidal overflow will flood some normally dry beach areas.

* WHERE…Los Angeles, Ventura and southern Santa Barbara County
Beaches.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No
significant damage is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides of 7.2 to 7.6 feet will occur
between 8 and 10 am each morning.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

