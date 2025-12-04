Wind Advisory issued December 4 at 12:33PM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils from the November rains. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Be cautious parking under trees.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.