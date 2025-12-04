Wind Advisory issued December 4 at 12:33PM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils from from the November rains. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Be cautious parking under trees. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…Northeast gusts 12 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

