Freeze Warning issued December 4 at 1:31AM PST until December 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 in the Antelope

Valley, and as low as 28 in the Salinas Valley and interior San

Luis Obispo County valleys expected. Similar temperatures are

possible Friday morning.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PST this morning. For

the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.