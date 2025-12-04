Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued December 4 at 12:33PM PST until December 5 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 12:33 pm

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 in the Antelope
Valley and interior San Luis Obispo County Valleys, and as low as
30 in the Salinas Valley.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

