Freeze Warning issued December 4 at 12:33PM PST until December 5 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 in the Antelope

Valley and interior San Luis Obispo County Valleys, and as low as

30 in the Salinas Valley.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.