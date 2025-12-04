Beach Hazards Statement issued December 4 at 2:59AM PST until December 6 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf. Tidal
overflow will flood some normally dry beach areas.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern
Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide
at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No
significant damage is expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Elevated surf will be highest through
Thursday. High tides of 7.2 to 7.8 feet will occur between 6
and 10 am each morning.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.