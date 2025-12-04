Beach Hazards Statement issued December 4 at 11:58AM PST until December 6 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Tidal overflow will flood some normally dry beach areas.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern

Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant

damage is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides of 7.2 to 7.7 feet will occur

between 8 and 10 am each morning.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.