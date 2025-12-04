Beach Hazards Statement issued December 4 at 11:58AM PST until December 6 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Tidal overflow will flood some normally dry beach areas.

Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant

damage is expected. There is an increased risk of ocean

drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small

boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides of 7.2 to 7.7 feet will occur

between 8 and 10 am each morning. Surf will be trending

downwards.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.